Tesla voluntarily suspends Full Self-Driving Beta rollout: Know why?

The report claims that Tesla will not provide new updates for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software until a glitch is resolved. This means that even if a Tesla customer has paid for the FSD Beta, they will not receive the software update until it is fixed. Tesla owners who already have FSD Beta will still be able to use it but won't receive any new updates. The FSD Beta currently costs $15,000 on top of the vehicle's price.

