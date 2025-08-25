Tesla’s $29 billion stock grant to Musk could be costly in the long run
Summary
Academic research has found that giving massive compensation to already-rich CEOs doesn’t increase their motivation, and actually leads to worse outcomes for their companies.
Tesla stock’s long-term potential may have been diminished by the company’s decision in early August to grant $29 billion of the company’s stock to CEO Elon Musk.
