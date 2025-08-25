Tesla’s $29 billion stock grant to Musk could be costly in the long run

Mukunda’s assessment runs counter to the conventional rationale for granting large stock awards, which is that they incentivize CEOs to do an even better job leading their companies. But he says that this rationale is unable to withstand scrutiny, particularly when the CEOs granted these large stock awards already own huge amounts of stocks. For example, on the day before Tesla’s board granted him the additional shares worth $29 billion, Musk already owned approximately 13% of the company—worth around $120 billion at prices then prevailing.