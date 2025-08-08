Tesla's latest Indian showroom to open in THIS city, signs ₹40 lakh/month lease for 9 years

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant owned by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, will open another showroom in India following its launch in Mumbai. Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased approximately 51,000 sq ft of super built-up space at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years, with an initial monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh, according to a report by the Hindustan Times citing documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The commercial lease starting on 15 July 2025, costs ₹40.17 lakh for the first year, increasing annually to ₹42.07 lakh in the second year, ₹44.07 lakh in the third, ₹46.17 lakh in the fourth, ₹48.36 lakh in the fifth, ₹50.66 lakh in the sixth, ₹53.06 lakh in the seventh, ₹55.58 lakh in the eighth, and ₹58.22 lakh in the ninth year.

The lease deed states the rent for the Tesla's second commercial space after Mumbai stands at ₹120 per sq ft, with an annual rise of 4.75%.