Tesla's latest Indian showroom to open in THIS city, signs ₹40 lakh/month lease for 9 years

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is set to open a new showroom in Gurugram, India, leasing 51,000 sq ft at Orchid Business Park for nine years at an initial monthly rent of 40.17 lakh.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated8 Aug 2025, 06:46 AM IST
Tesla to open new showroom in Gurugram.
Tesla, the electric vehicle giant owned by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, will open another showroom in India following its launch in Mumbai. Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased approximately 51,000 sq ft of super built-up space at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram, for nine years, with an initial monthly rent of 40.17 lakh, according to a report by the Hindustan Times citing documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The commercial lease starting on 15 July 2025, costs 40.17 lakh for the first year, increasing annually to 42.07 lakh in the second year, 44.07 lakh in the third, 46.17 lakh in the fourth, 48.36 lakh in the fifth, 50.66 lakh in the sixth, 53.06 lakh in the seventh, 55.58 lakh in the eighth, and 58.22 lakh in the ninth year.

The lease deed states the rent for the Tesla's second commercial space after Mumbai stands at 120 per sq ft, with an annual rise of 4.75%.

According to documents, the landlord's land share would be split between Suncity Real Estate LLP (21%), Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd (3.06%) and Garwal Property Pvt Ltd (75.94%),

