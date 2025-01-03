Tesla’s car business isn’t really in the driver’s seat

Hence, Wall Street is a bit dubious. A little over half the analysts covering Tesla rate the stock as a sell or hold, and the shares trade at the widest premium over analysts’ median price target in at least five years, according to FactSet data. In a report last month after Tesla’s market cap peaked above $1.5 trillion, Chris McNally of Evercore ISI said about $1 trillion of that was implied for revenue from “things to come." Joseph Spak of UBS reached a similar conclusion in a report in November, arguing Tesla’s stock “is mostly driven by animal spirits/momentum" while cautioning that the shares have historically gone into a “downward channel" in past periods after the company’s market value pulled well ahead of fundamentals.