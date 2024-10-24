Tesla’s costly AI ambitions helped by earnings rebound
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Oct 2024, 04:12 PM IST
SummaryThe EV maker under Elon Musk faces a big tab for future tech bets, putting more scrutiny on the company’s bottom line.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Elon Musk says Tesla will produce millions of robots and self-driving cars in the future that will propel the company’s market capitalization to stratospheric levels.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less