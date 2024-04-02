Tesla’s first-quarter vehicle sales fell as EV market cools
SummaryThe carmaker’s first-quarter vehicle sales declined 8.5%, stoking further concern about the company’s growth prospects this year.
Tesla reported its first year-over-year decline in quarterly deliveries since 2020, missing Wall Street’s expectations and stoking further concern about the company’s growth prospects this year.
