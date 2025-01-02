Tesla’s global vehicle deliveries fell in 2024 for the first time in years
SummaryA surge of promotional deals in the fourth quarter failed to stimulate sales enough to top the prior-year results.
Tesla’s global vehicle deliveries fell in 2024 for the first time in more than a decade, after a surge of promotional deals in the fourth quarter failed to stimulate sales enough to top the prior-year results.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more