Tesla’s model Y SUVs under federal investigation after some steering wheels fall
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received two reports that steering wheels on the 2023 Model Y SUV had detached while driving
U.S. auto-safety regulators opened an investigation into Tesla Inc.’s Model Y SUV after receiving two reports that the steering wheel of 2023 models had detached while driving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began the probe on Saturday into the possible flaw. The agency estimated that there are more than 120,000 2023 Model Y vehicles in the U.S.
The agency said that in both instances the steering wheels came off suddenly inside cars with a low mileage. Neither car had a so-called retaining bolt that would attach the steering wheel to the steering column. Instead, the agency said, friction kept the steering wheels in place.
The NHTSA said neither episode caused a crash or any injuries. The agency didn’t say when the steering wheels had come off but said both were reinstalled in the Model Y cars.
Tesla didn’t immediately return a request for comment. The company has shut down its media-relations department in the U.S.
Last month, Tesla recalled more than 3,400 Model Y cars over concerns that the back seats could come loose, according to the NHTSA. The vehicles were from the model years 2022 and 2023.
Tesla has faced scrutiny over its technology before. Federal authorities opened a criminal investigation into whether the company had misled consumers and investigators about how its so-called Autopilot system performed, The Wall Street Journal reported last year. The investigation is ongoing.
Tesla raised the price of its Model Y vehicles in the U.S. last month after dropping the cost weeks before. The company has repeatedly changed the price of several of its vehicle models this year as it tries to retain its place in the electric-vehicle market.
—Will Feuer contributed to this article.
