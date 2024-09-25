“Significant growth is anticipated in the C&I and rooftop solar segments, which together account for approximately 30% of the current solar capacity. Approximately 4 GW/year each are expected to get added in the next couple of years. The growth in the C&I segment will be propelled by companies forming group captive arrangements to benefit from tariff waivers, allowing them to secure power that is reliable, cost-effective (compared to the C&I rates of most state DISCOMs), and environmentally friendly (as they receive renewable energy credits, unlike grid-sourced power)," SBI Capital Markets Ltd said in an August report.