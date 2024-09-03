THDC to invest ₹33,600 crore to set up 6,790 MW pump storage projects in Maharashtra

  • The company signed an MoU with the department of water resources, government of Maharashtra for developing the projects.

Rituraj Baruah
Published3 Sep 2024, 10:05 PM IST
As part of the collaboration, Maharashtra will facilitate the process of water allocation necessary for the projects, including both initial filling and annual consumptive requirements, upon receiving applications from THDC.
As part of the collaboration, Maharashtra will facilitate the process of water allocation necessary for the projects, including both initial filling and annual consumptive requirements, upon receiving applications from THDC.(Representative photo/Mint)

New Delhi: State-run THDC India Ltd will invest 33,600 crore to set up six pumped storage projects with a cumulative capacity of 6,790 MW in Maharashtra.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the department of water resources, government of Maharashtra for developing the projects, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement covers Malshej Ghat (700 MW), Aruna (1,950 MW), Kharari (1,250 MW), Humbarli Birmani (1,000 MW), Aruna Kolamb (1,200 MW), and Morawadi Majarewadi (690 MW) pumped storage projects.

Objectives of the MoU

"The MoU aims to facilitate the developer in conducting surveys, investigations, and the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR), and in establishing the projects in a time-bound manner while adhering to the prevailing rules, policies, and schemes of both the central and state governments," the statement said.

Also Read: Water resource inadequacy is a challenge India must take on

The MoU also stipulates that the state will assist THDC in obtaining timely clearances and approvals in accordance with existing policies.

It is a significant step in the company's commitment to advancing the country's energy infrastructure and the move will enable THDC to harness the untapped potential of pumped storage projects in the state of Maharashtra, RK Vishnoi, chairman and managing director of THDC, said.

As part of the collaboration, Maharashtra will facilitate the process of water allocation necessary for the projects, including both initial filling and annual consumptive requirements, upon receiving applications from THDC. In return, THDC is dedicated to preparing detailed project reports for each project and submitting them for approval to both the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the department, said the company statement.

Also Read: A well-integrated action plan is needed to solve India's water crisis

The MoU was signed by Shallinder Singh, director (personnel), THDC; and Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, water resources department of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, THDC’s Vishnoi said the company is on the cusp of commissioning the 1,000 MW Tehri pumped storage project.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesTHDC to invest ₹33,600 crore to set up 6,790 MW pump storage projects in Maharashtra

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue