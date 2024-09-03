New Delhi: State-run THDC India Ltd will invest ₹33,600 crore to set up six pumped storage projects with a cumulative capacity of 6,790 MW in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the department of water resources, government of Maharashtra for developing the projects, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement covers Malshej Ghat (700 MW), Aruna (1,950 MW), Kharari (1,250 MW), Humbarli Birmani (1,000 MW), Aruna Kolamb (1,200 MW), and Morawadi Majarewadi (690 MW) pumped storage projects.

Objectives of the MoU "The MoU aims to facilitate the developer in conducting surveys, investigations, and the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR), and in establishing the projects in a time-bound manner while adhering to the prevailing rules, policies, and schemes of both the central and state governments," the statement said.

Also Read: Water resource inadequacy is a challenge India must take on The MoU also stipulates that the state will assist THDC in obtaining timely clearances and approvals in accordance with existing policies.

It is a significant step in the company's commitment to advancing the country's energy infrastructure and the move will enable THDC to harness the untapped potential of pumped storage projects in the state of Maharashtra, RK Vishnoi, chairman and managing director of THDC, said.

As part of the collaboration, Maharashtra will facilitate the process of water allocation necessary for the projects, including both initial filling and annual consumptive requirements, upon receiving applications from THDC. In return, THDC is dedicated to preparing detailed project reports for each project and submitting them for approval to both the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the department, said the company statement.

Also Read: A well-integrated action plan is needed to solve India's water crisis The MoU was signed by Shallinder Singh, director (personnel), THDC; and Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, water resources department of Maharashtra.