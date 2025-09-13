The $18 billion industry built on anonymous employee complaints
Lauren Weber , Margot Patrick , Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 13 Sept 2025, 11:56 am IST
Summary
A tip left on a corporate hotline led to the ouster of the Nestlé CEO. For affairs or minor office annoyances, operators are standing by.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Every year, thousands of Nestlé employees contact the company’s hotline to report wrongdoing. One of them just brought down its CEO—and pulled back the curtain on an $18 billion industry built on anonymous complaints.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story