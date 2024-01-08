The 737 MAX Blows Another Hole in Boeing’s Reputation
SummaryBoeing’s 737 MAX model just doesn’t seem able to outfly bad publicity. Even if the latest problem is just with one specific plane, its manufacturers will pay the price of greater scrutiny.
