The 737 MAX Blows Another Hole in Boeing’s Reputation

The MAX has become one of the most infamous jet models in the history of commercial aviation. Most of the planes were grounded for nearly two years after 2019 following two deadly crashes. Since the ban on flying them was lifted, a raft of manufacturing glitches have delayed Boeing’s plans to increase production. Just this past December, the company warned about potential loose bolts in the rudder system. Production had been halted in the summer because of mis-drilled holes on fuselages.