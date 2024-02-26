The 9-month-old AI startup challenging Silicon Valley’s giants
Sam Schechner , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Feb 2024, 08:28 PM IST
SummaryLed by 31-year-old CEO Arthur Mensch, Paris-based Mistral believes AI systems can be built more efficiently—and much more cheaply.
PARIS—This time last year, Arthur Mensch was 30, still employed at a Google unit here, and artificial intelligence had just started to take off in the public consciousness as something more than science fiction.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less