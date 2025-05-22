The AI middleman expanding in the consumer-bond bonanza
SummaryPagaya is helping lenders like Klarna expand by financing riskier loans.
Pagaya Technologies, the AI-powered consumer-lending firm, is issuing its first bond backed by loans made to online shoppers, part of a surge in financial engineering by Wall Street that is accelerating the flow of credit to U.S. consumers.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story