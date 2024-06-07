The American company trying to keep Ukraine’s nuclear reactors online
Kim Mackrael , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 07 Jun 2024, 11:28 AM IST
SummaryWestinghouse is replacing Russian fuel and planning to help Kyiv build new reactors
RIVNE, Ukraine—After Russia’s full-scale military invasion, Ukraine abruptly stopped buying nuclear fuel from Moscow, its top supplier in an industry that accounted for more than half of the country’s electricity generation.
