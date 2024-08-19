The anti-Adam Neumann of the co-working industry

In real life, Hodari isn’t exactly as he was portrayed in the show. But in many ways, he is indeed something of an anti-Adam Neumann. Where Neumann is famous for his larger than life personality, brash risk-taking and grand ambitions—he briefly turned WeWork into an everything company with a mission statement to “elevate the world’s consciousness"—Hodari has been content to work on a variety of different jobs, often out of the public eye.