The black market that delivers Elon Musk’s Starlinks to US foes
Thomas Grove , Nicholas Bariyo , Micah Maidenberg , Emma Scott , Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 09 Apr 2024, 10:57 AM IST
SummaryThe satellite-internet devices are helping Russian fighters in Ukraine and paramilitary forces in Sudan. SpaceX hasn’t shut them off.
A salesman at Moscow-based online retailer shopozz.ru has supplemented his usual business of peddling vacuum cleaners and dashboard phone mounts by selling dozens of Starlink internet terminals that wound up with Russians on the front lines in Ukraine.
