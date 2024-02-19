The Boom in Battery Metals for EVs Is Turning to Bust
Rhiannon Hoyle , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Feb 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryProducers of lithium and nickel have paused projects after prices collapse and momentum slows for electric-vehicle sales.
When the world’s most valuable lithium company last year announced plans for a $1.3 billion plant in South Carolina, local officials hailed it as transformative for the Palmetto State.
