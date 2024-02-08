The Case Against Bill Ackman and Elon Musk’s Anti-DEI Stance

Minority, veteran and women-focused business advocacy groups are urging companies to invest in diversity initiatives that are under legal attack and face fierce opposition from Bill Ackman and Elon Musk.

The group, which includes the U.S. Black Chambers, National Urban League, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and National Veteran-Owned Business Association, said investments in diversity initiatives were essential to business success and the U.S. economy.

“We believe it is imperative that CEOs and other company leaders are able to make strategic decisions for their companies without threats of frivolous lawsuits and political pressure, and we will be here with support, every step of the way," the coalition said in a letter published Wednesday.

Conservative activists’ success in challenging affirmative action in college admissions gave momentum to efforts to stop diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, known as DEI, in companies, arguing they are tantamount to race and sex discrimination. Corporate America has since been reassessing diversity initiatives.

In one high-profile legal case against such programs, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, a group run by affirmative-action opponent Edward Blum, alleged venture-capital firm Fearless Fund’s startup-grant program for Black women was discriminatory against potential non-Black applicants. Legal experts have said the outcome of the case, which is in a federal appeals court, could affect diversity initiatives in the business world.

Blum’s group last week also took aim at proposed business diversity guidelines from the Commerce Department, saying they would encourage discrimination by race. He said Wednesday that any business that implemented the government’s proposal “will find itself in violation of federal law—and in federal court."

Ackman and Musk, two billionaires with wide followings on X, which Musk owns, have also taken up the fight against DEI, giving it a bigger platform.

“Discrimination on the basis of race, which DEI does, is literally the definition of racism," Musk posted in January.

A spokesman for X didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Ackman has frequently focused on DEI in the context of college campuses, where he says such initiatives foment antisemitism. He pushed to oust the presidents of Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania over their responses to campus antisemitism, as well as allegations of plagiarism at Harvard; only MIT’s president remains in her post.

“DEI is inherently a racist and illegal movement in its implementation even if it purports to work on behalf of the so-called oppressed," Ackman wrote in January on X.

A spokesperson for Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

In the letter, the advocacy groups say the opposition is “out of step with most business leaders."

“Opponents are relying on litigation to advance an unpopular, anti-growth, and anti-competitive agenda to undermine your leadership, the will of the vast majority of the population, and the growth and competitiveness of the U.S. economy," the letter said.

Write to Tali Arbel at tali.arbel@wsj.com