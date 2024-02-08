The Case Against Bill Ackman and Elon Musk’s Anti-DEI Stance
SummaryMinority, veteran and women-focused business advocacy groups are urging companies to invest in diversity initiatives that are under legal attack and face fierce opposition.
Minority, veteran and women-focused business advocacy groups are urging companies to invest in diversity initiatives that are under legal attack and face fierce opposition from Bill Ackman and Elon Musk.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more