The CEO-obsessed succession pro leading Disney’s search for Iger’s replacement

Given Disney’s wide range of businesses, from parks to streaming, cable TV and sports, a key area of focus for Gorman will be finding a CEO who has the strategic chops to lead the company’s entire portfolio through a period of dramatic change, said Alan Schwartz, executive chairman of investment firm Guggenheim Partners. Schwartz has known both Gorman and Iger for years.“The most important thing is maintaining a total team culture," he said. “What I think James and the board will look at is which of the company’s leaders is being really thoughtful about that. Not just saying, ‘Here’s what my division needs,’ but ‘Here’s what the whole company needs.’"