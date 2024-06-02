The CEO trying to smooth US-China tensions in farm country
Patrick Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Jun 2024, 11:30 AM IST
SummaryJeff Rowe is fighting criticism over pesticide giant Syngenta’s foreign ownership.
PRINCETON, Ill.—For years, Syngenta Group has been considered a critical partner to thousands of American farmers. Its new chief executive is trying to ward off a different perception: that it poses a threat to U.S. national security.
