The Chinese coffee chain that’s muscling In on Starbucks’s turf
Hannah Miao , Heather Haddon , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 27 Jul 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Summary
Luckin just opened its first stores in New York, showing off its mobile app and low prices—areas where Starbucks has struggled
Luckin Coffee could have opened its first stores anywhere in America. China’s biggest coffee chain chose a New York City spot less than 200 feet from a Starbucks.
