The Chinese coffee chain that’s muscling In on Starbucks’s turf

Bernstein analysts noted the number of repeat customers they found at the two New York pilot stores, and Luckin’s heavy discounting. They estimate Luckin will be able to achieve profitability in the U.S. at the store level in the next 12 to 18 months if sales volumes increase and discounts moderate. The store number of its second U.S. location—written on the corner of the counter—wasn’t 2. It was 00002. That, the analysts said, is a hint that Luckin has ambitions to become bigger in the U.S.