The companies conducting layoffs in 2023: Here’s the list

Okta Inc. said it is laying off about 300 employees, or 5% of staff, after it went on a hiring spree during the Covid-19 pandemic. The business-software provider had 5,030 employees as of Jan. 31, 2022, up from 2,248 at the same time in 2020, according to regulatory filings. “This led us to overhire for the macroeconomic reality we’re in today,“ said Todd McKinnon, chief executive at Okta. “I wish I had responded sooner, but we’re doing the best we can today to adjust to this reality," he added.