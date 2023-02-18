The companies conducting layoffs in 2023: Here’s the list
- Alphabet, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, 3M and Salesforce are cutting positions amid recession fear
The recent wave of corporate layoffs is starting to spread beyond the tech sector, as companies recalibrate their head counts and tighten their belts amid concerns about a slowing economy.
The job cuts at the start of the year, which had mostly been concentrated in the tech industry, included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and International Business Machines Corp.
The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off.
Beyond tech, companies like Dow Inc. and 3M Co. have announced they are cutting jobs, showing that the latest downsizing is starting to shift to other parts of the economy.
The broader labor market has continued to add jobs, but growth has slowed. U.S. economic growth cooled to a 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter, capping a year of high inflation and rising interest rates.
Technology and Media
Alphabet
The Google parent said it plans to eliminate roughly 12,000 jobs, reducing its staff by 6% and marking the company’s largest-ever round of layoffs as it copes with a darkened economic outlook.
The reductions will cut across Alphabet units and geographies, the company said, though some areas, including recruiting and projects outside of the company’s core businesses, would be more heavily affected.
Amazon
Amazon.com Inc. is laying off more than 18,000 employees concentrated in its corporate ranks. The company said last year it was planning job reductions after more customers began returning to bricks-and-mortar stores and have begun spending less money online.
Dell
Dell Technologies Inc. said it is cutting about 5% of its workforce as interest rates rise and financial conditions tighten.
The cuts would amount to some 6,600 jobs, based on the 133,000 total workers that the company reported having in early 2022, its most recent disclosed figure.
“Market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future," Jeff Clarke, Dell’s co-chief operating officer, said in a memo to employees. He said the company had already paused hiring, limited employee travel and reduced spending on outside services. Those steps, he said, “are no longer enough."
Dell is taking steps to reorganize its sales, customer-support, product-development and engineering teams, Mr. Clarke said.
Disney
Walt Disney Co. said it plans to cut 7,000 jobs and eliminate $5.5 billion in costs as part of a corporate reorganization that gives more power to content executives and puts a greater emphasis on sports media. Robert Iger, who returned to the role of chief executive in November, said on Disney’s earnings call that it was “time for another transformation." Disney is facing questions about the health of its streaming business, what to do with Hulu and ESPN, and how to navigate a challenging economic climate with its debt-heavy balance sheet.
DocuSign
DocuSign Inc. said it plans to cut about 10% of its staff, eliminating approximately 700 jobs. The cuts will focus on the company’s field organization, according to a securities filing. The decision comes after another round of cuts in September, in which the company said it was reducing its staff by about 9%.
DocuSign’s workforce nearly doubled during the pandemic, hitting almost 7,500 at the end of January 2022, according to regulatory filings. But investors soured on the stock as pandemic-era trends began to normalize, and the company is now facing slowing growth.
IBM
IBM said it would cut about 3,900 jobs, reducing its head count by about 1.4%. The cuts stem from its spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and healthcare divestiture, from which the company will incur about a $300 million charge, a spokesman said. The layoffs come as IBM posted flat sales in the fourth quarter after the strong U.S. dollar hurt its reported revenue.
Microsoft
Microsoft said it was laying off 10,000 employees, which would affect less than 5% of the company’s global workforce, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in a blog post. “We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," Mr. Nadella said.
News Corp
News Corp said it expects to cut 5% of jobs, or about 1,250 positions, this year. The parent company of The Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones & Co., book publisher HarperCollins Publishers and news organizations in the U.K. and Australia reported lower quarterly revenue in its most recent earnings report. Chief Executive Robert Thomson said inflation and higher interest rates had affected all of the company’s businesses, and the job cuts would affect all divisions.
Okta
Okta Inc. said it is laying off about 300 employees, or 5% of staff, after it went on a hiring spree during the Covid-19 pandemic. The business-software provider had 5,030 employees as of Jan. 31, 2022, up from 2,248 at the same time in 2020, according to regulatory filings. “This led us to overhire for the macroeconomic reality we’re in today,“ said Todd McKinnon, chief executive at Okta. “I wish I had responded sooner, but we’re doing the best we can today to adjust to this reality," he added.
Philips
Royal Philips NV said it would cut an extra 6,000 jobs by 2025, including 3,000 this year, as part of a reorganization aimed at improving its performance. The job cuts are in addition to the 4,000 roles that the Dutch health-technology company said it would eliminate in October. The cuts at Philips, which sells products including MRI scanners and ultrasound machines, come as it has grappled with supply-chain challenges, lower sales in China and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. Philips has also had to contend with the consequences of a huge recall of devices used to treat sleep apnea.
Salesforce
Salesforce Inc. said it would cut 10% of its staff. Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff said the company overhired at the start of the pandemic and now faced sluggish demand from customers who were cutting back on spending.
SAP
Software company SAP SE said it would shed up to 3,000 positions after a steep profit drop late last year. Finance Chief Luka Mucic told reporters the job cuts would be spread across the company’s geographic footprint, with most of them happening outside the business-software company’s home base in Germany. “The purpose is to further focus on strategic growth areas," Mr. Mucic said.
Splunk
Splunk Inc. said it is laying off about 325 employees, or 4% of its staff. The company, which makes software used by companies’ information-technology and security operations, also said it would scale back the use of external agencies and consultants as it seeks to cut costs. Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value LP had a stake in the company and planned to push it to take action to boost its stock price.
Spotify
Spotify Technology SA plans to cut its workforce by about 6% as part of broader cost-saving measures, CEO Daniel Ek said in a note to staff.
“Over the last few months we’ve made a considerable effort to rein-in costs, but it simply hasn’t been enough," Mr. Ek said. “So while it is clear this path is the right one for Spotify, it doesn’t make it any easier."
The Stockholm-based company has about 8,600 employees worldwide, according to its website.
Unity Software
Unity Software Inc. said it would eliminate 284 jobs. Some of those losing their jobs may be rehired for other positions if they apply for openings, the San Francisco-based company said. Unity, a provider of tools for creating videogames and other applications, previously disclosed layoffs in June. Unity had more than 8,000 employees before its most recent round of cuts.
Verily
Verily Life Sciences, a healthcare unit of Alphabet, is laying off more than 200 employees as part of a broader reorganization. The cuts will affect about 15% of roles at Verily, which has more than 1,600 employees. The company will discontinue work on a medical-software program called Verily Value Suite and several early-stage products, CEO Stephen Gillett said in an email to employees.
Vimeo
Vimeo Inc., a video-sharing platform, said it would lay off 11% of its staff. The company said it was making the cuts amid slowing economic growth, including high interest rates and global recession fears.
Yahoo
Yahoo Inc. will lay off 20% of its workforce by the end of the year, with nearly 1,000 positions being eliminated this week, the company said. Yahoo, the early internet pioneer now owned by private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc., is overhauling and shrinking its advertising tech unit. The company said its ad-tech group had “struggled to live up to our high standards" despite years of investment.
Zoom
Zoom Video Communications Inc. is laying off 1,300 employees, or 15% of its staff, while its chief executive said he and other executives were taking pay cuts. Zoom grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as did its employee base. The CEO, Eric Yuan, said Zoom had tripled in size in two years. But growth has cooled more recently as companies call employees back to the office and people return to in-person activities.
Zoom had nearly 6,800 employees as of January 2022, up from about 2,500 employees at the same time in 2020, according to regulatory filings.
Financial Services
BlackRock
BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, is laying off 500 employees, or around 3% of its total workforce, according to a memo sent to employees. A BlackRock spokesman cited “an unprecedented market environment" as the reason for the layoffs.
BNY Mellon
Bank of New York Mellon Corp. plans to cut about 3% of its workforce this year, or about 1,500 jobs, in an attempt to cut costs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. At year-end, the bank had 51,700 full-time employees. Management positions will likely be targeted in the cuts, the people said, adding that the company is planning to invest in junior staff, technology and operations.
Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to cut 3,200 jobs. Goldman and other Wall Street banks are curbing expenses to offset declines in deal-making revenue. Goldman’s executives have been planning since at least December to slash thousands of jobs.
PayPal
PayPal Holdings Inc. will lay off 2,000 employees, or 7% of its workforce. PayPal is the latest fintech company to cut costs in the face of high interest rates and a volatile market. New digital payment services have also threatened its market share.
Retail and Services
FedEx
FedEx Corp. is laying off more than 10% of its global management staffers and consolidating some of its teams and functions amid a shipping slowdown. The delivery giant declined to say how many jobs were being eliminated. FedEx has already trimmed its U.S. workforce by 12,000 since the start of the current fiscal year in June 2022, through regular attrition, a hiring freeze and other head count initiatives. It had more than 550,000 employees globally, according to its most recent financial statement in December.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is planning more cost cuts, including an unspecified number of job reductions, as its cash pile and sales continue to dwindle. The home-goods retailer continues to face deep obstacles in its bid to remain solvent. The company has said it was running low on funds and considering several options, including seeking relief in bankruptcy court.
Carvana
Carvana Co. is cutting additional employees after laying off 4,000 people last year, the Journal reported, citing employees and industry analysts. The people said the online used-car seller is trying to stay current on more than $7 billion of debt while facing a deep slowdown in sales. The company is terminating staff, cutting hours and declining to fill open positions, the Journal reported, citing current and former employees and internal emails.
Hasbro
Hasbro Inc. said it would eliminate 15% of its global workforce, or around 1,000 positions, this year, as it focuses on cutting costs and increasing growth rates and profitability. The toy and entertainment company’s president and chief operating officer, Eric Nyman, will depart as part of the changes.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corp. said it was planning to make difficult decisions about changes to corporate staffing levels. The fast-food company said it would trim or reorganize corporate staff, even as it plans to expand its business globally. The CEO said he expects to save money from the staffing changes but doesn’t have a set number of jobs he is looking to cut.
Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix Inc. said it is trimming 20% of the company’s salaried jobs. The company, which provides personalized shipments of apparel, shoes and accessories, has been facing a sales downturn. The San Francisco-based company said Elizabeth Spaulding would resign as chief executive after spending less than 18 months in the role. The company’s founder is returning to lead the company.
Wonder Group
Food-delivery startup Wonder Group is laying off staff as the company overhauls its business strategy. Wonder had planned to roll out a nationwide fleet of food trucks, but said it has shifted to a less expensive restaurant-delivery model that will allow it to save money at a time when funding remains tight. The company’s majority owner and chief executive is Marc Lore, an experienced entrepreneur and former Walmart Inc. e-commerce executive.
Crypto
Coinbase
Coinbase Global Inc. said that it would eliminate around 20% of its staff and enact broad cost cuts, the latest sign of pain in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency exchange will reduce operating expenses by 25% from the previous quarter, including laying off about 950 people. At the end of September, the company had around 4,700 employees. Rival exchange FTX’s collapse has sparked a fresh round of layoffs across the crypto industry. In a blog post explaining the layoffs, CEO Brian Armstrong cited “the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion."
Crypto.com
Crypto.com is cutting 20% of its global workforce in a second round of layoffs in six months. In a blog post, the cryptocurrency exchange’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Kris Marszalek, didn’t specify how many employees were laid off. Several hundred individuals found out on the day of the announcement that they no longer had access to Crypto.com’s systems and were being laid off, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Crypto.com has gained attention for its splashy marketing campaigns in recent years, including buying the rights to rename the home venue of the Los Angeles Lakers, which is now Crypto.com Arena.
Genesis
Crypto lender Genesis Global Trading Inc. laid off 30% of its staff and then filed for bankruptcy protection. The layoffs weren’t confined to one department and were across the company, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Genesis has 145 employees left after the recent layoffs. Roughly two weeks after the layoff announcement, the New-York based firm filed for bankruptcy protection alongside two of its subsidiaries.
Autos and Manufacturing
Boeing
Boeing Co. said it would cut about 2,000 jobs, primarily in finance and human resources, through layoffs and attrition. It will outsource some of the jobs. The Arlington, Va., aerospace manufacturer is planning to increase its overall head count this year, however. It said in January that it would add 10,000 jobs in total this year, focusing on engineering and manufacturing.
Dow
Dow Inc. said it is laying off about 2,000 employees globally. The Midland, Mich.-based chemicals company said it is targeting $1 billion in cost cuts this year as slowing economic growth and a drop-off in demand weigh on sales. Dow said it is also shutting down certain assets and broadly looking to align spending with the macroeconomic environment.
Ford
Ford Motor Co. said it is planning to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years. The layoffs are intended to help the auto maker cut costs and boost profit amid its push to invest $50 billion in the development of electric vehicles over the next few years.
The layoffs will largely target the auto maker’s European product-development staff, with the largest cuts expected in Germany and the U.K. Ford has been relying more heavily on U.S. development and electric-vehicle technology it licensed from Volkswagen AG.
Rivian
Rivian Automotive Inc. plans to initiate another round of layoffs, the latest in the electric-vehicle startup’s efforts to preserve cash. In a note to employees, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said Rivian plans to trim another 6% of its workforce, mirroring a cut of the same size made last summer in response to inflationary pressures and an uncertain economic climate.
3M
3M Co. said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally as the company confronts turbulence in overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance.
Write to Joseph De Avila at joseph.deavila@wsj.com