The copycats are coming for China’s hit brands

Some 73 of the “100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands in 2023," as determined by marketing data firm Kantar, attempted to have their trademarks registered in Thailand. In nearly half of the cases, this appears to have been done by third parties suspected of not being the legitimate owners of the mark, according to data collected by Akkaraporn Muangsobha, a Bangkok-based partner at the international law firm Rajah & Tann Asia.