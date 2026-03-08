Mumbai: Sexual wellness brand Bold Care’s first brush with virality was in 2024, when it released a saas bahu style soap opera ad starring actor (and investor) Ranveer Singh, along with adult entertainment star Johnny Sins, for its condoms and other products. Since then, it has been investing in a series of campaigns featuring celebrities and influencers best known for speaking their mind and, sometimes, courting controversy. In this, Bold Care’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Rajat Jadhav says he is looking for a way to reduce long-term dependence on expensive performance marketing and focus only on brand awareness.
The cost of fame: why Bold Care found A-listers cheaper and more effective than the Meta ad algorithm
SummaryD2C brands in India continue to rely on increasingly expensive performance marketing to sustain sales. Bold Care, best known for its viral ads, has found a way to cut back on that dependence: celebs who court controversy.
Mumbai: Sexual wellness brand Bold Care’s first brush with virality was in 2024, when it released a saas bahu style soap opera ad starring actor (and investor) Ranveer Singh, along with adult entertainment star Johnny Sins, for its condoms and other products. Since then, it has been investing in a series of campaigns featuring celebrities and influencers best known for speaking their mind and, sometimes, courting controversy. In this, Bold Care’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Rajat Jadhav says he is looking for a way to reduce long-term dependence on expensive performance marketing and focus only on brand awareness.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More