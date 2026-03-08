The cost of fame: why Bold Care found A-listers cheaper and more effective than the Meta ad algorithm

Mumbai: Sexual wellness brand Bold Care’s first brush with virality was in 2024, when it released a saas bahu style soap opera ad starring actor (and investor) Ranveer Singh, along with adult entertainment star Johnny Sins, for its condoms and other products. Since then, it has been investing in a series of campaigns featuring celebrities and influencers best known for speaking their mind and, sometimes, courting controversy. In this, Bold Care’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Rajat Jadhav says he is looking for a way to reduce long-term dependence on expensive performance marketing and focus only on brand awareness.