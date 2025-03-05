The day Trump’s tariff threats became a reality for America Inc.

The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on goods imported from Mexico and Canada, as well as an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports on top of an extra 10% levy it placed on Chinese products last month. The tariffs will drive up the costs of fruits, smartphones and many more items that fill shelves at Target stores. Target has already moved production of many of its nonfood store brand goods out of China. But Cornell said retailers would have to increase prices within days on fresh foods, such as avocados and other produce grown in Mexico and shipped quickly to the U.S.