Staley grew up in Philadelphia and joined Morgan Guaranty Trust’s Latin American division after studying economics at Bowdoin College in Maine. Married with two daughters, Staley spent 34 years at JPMorgan Chase, and got to know Epstein when he ran its private bank and asset-management arm in the 2000s. On Wall Street, he was once seen as a possible successor to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. But when he left the finance giant in 2013 for a hedge fund—after narrowly missing out on the top job at Barclays—his career at the pinnacle of finance seemed to be over.