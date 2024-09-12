The family rift driving Rupert Murdoch to redo his ‘irrevocable’ trust

Rupert Murdoch brought several of his children into the business, with each of his sons taking turns as heir apparent. Lachlan, Murdoch’s oldest son and the one most aligned with his conservative politics, began his career at News Corp in 1994 and eventually rose to deputy chief operating officer. He surprised many by quitting his post in 2005, after conflicts largely over the company’s television station group led him to suspect his father was undercutting his work. Lachlan moved back to Australia with his family, retaining his board seat.