Loaf story: How The Health Factory multiplied 10 loaves of bread to feed the multitude

Bengaluru: In a Mumbai apartment, Abhishek Sarkate spends his days staring at a glowing screen. As a video editor working remotely, his world rarely extends beyond his desk. A while back, when he tried outsourcing his food, ordering in or eating out, his gut rebelled. Now, his kitchen is his safe zone, and his meals are simple, controlled, deliberate. Eggs on toast. Or a sandwich between calls. Bread isn’t an indulgence anymore. One kind in particular.
Bengaluru: In a Mumbai apartment, Abhishek Sarkate spends his days staring at a glowing screen. As a video editor working remotely, his world rarely extends beyond his desk. A while back, when he tried outsourcing his food, ordering in or eating out, his gut rebelled. Now, his kitchen is his safe zone, and his meals are simple, controlled, deliberate. Eggs on toast. Or a sandwich between calls. Bread isn’t an indulgence anymore. One kind in particular.
Rushil M., an engineer in the same city, approaches food the way he approaches code. As a software developer, he isn’t trying to reinvent his diet, he’s trying to upgrade it—but without the friction of shakes, powders, or drastic changes. Bread, already a constant, becomes the entry point. But bread with protein.
Rushil M., an engineer in the same city, approaches food the way he approaches code. As a software developer, he isn’t trying to reinvent his diet, he’s trying to upgrade it—but without the friction of shakes, powders, or drastic changes. Bread, already a constant, becomes the entry point. But bread with protein.
And then there’s Vaibhav Luthra in Gurugram. A data engineer who scans ingredient lists with the quiet suspicion of someone who knows how systems hide things. ‘Healthy’ is a claim he’s learned not to trust. So, when he shops, he isn’t buying products, he’s interrogating them. Even if it’s ‘healthy’ bread. And he’s sold on one brand.
Three cities. Three very different lives, connected by something very ordinary: a slice of bread. None of the three men know each other, or share lifestyles, or motivations. And yet, they all choose to consume The Health Factory’s bread, because it addresses their particular needs.
Bread has been a low-margin, mass product that rarely changes and rarely stands out, and yet, The Health Factory has turned it into a massive business. The company is currently selling four million loaves a month.
By focusing on preservative-free, high-protein breads, the Mumbai-based startup has managed to turn a routine purchase into a repeat, high-value one. Instead of building through traditional retail-heavy routes, the brand has leaned on digital distribution and quick commerce, where discovery and repeat behaviour are stronger. And that has helped lift its revenue to $14 million in 2024-25 from $4 million a year earlier.
“We told investors we want to be India’s biggest breadwala. It’s a long game, and we’re building for that,” Vinay Maheshwari, founder and CEO, The Health Factory, told Mint.
India’s packaged bread market is worth over $450 million, according to an estimate by IMARC Group, but premium and health-led variants still make for a thin slice, albeit one that is growing faster than the overall category. With urban consumers willing to pay 30% more for cleaner labels and added nutrition, according to a 2022 research paper titled ‘Consumer willingness to pay for healthier food products: A systematic review’, by Moosa Alsubhi, a health economist, and others, what used to be a commoditised product is now seeing real differentiation and repeat demand.
Aside from The Health Factory, several other brands, such as The Baker’s Dozen, Naturbaked, Country Delight and Swiggy’s private label Noice have all introduced no-maida, high-protein or functional breads, over the last few years, tapping into the growing ‘better-for-you’ shift.
But, it’s still a tough business. Bread has a short shelf life, supply chains are unforgiving, and consumers need to be convinced to pay more for something they’ve always bought cheap.
The question is: Can The Health Factory build a broader health food brand, and not live on bread alone?
The beginning
It started with a familiar scene at home. Every morning, as Maheshwari reached for more slices, his parents would question how much bread he was eating and warn him it would catch up in a few years. “I soon realized this isn’t just my problem. It’s a national one,” he said.
Bread was everywhere, but no one really questioned it. It was cheap, commoditised and nutritionally weak. A quick Google search for ‘protein bread’ turned up almost nothing. That gap was enough to get started.
What followed was pure hustle. With no background in baking, Maheshwari began showing up at a small local bakery at 4 am, often carrying soft drinks just to strike up conversations with workers. “I would stand there every day asking basic questions. How is bread made, how does it move, who buys it?” he said.
At the same time, he partnered with a food technologist and began working on the product. It took 800 to 900 trials to get it right. “You can’t just add protein. Taste comes first, then texture, then nutrition.”
The first version was made in a small 1,000 sq. ft setup. Distribution was scrappy. Maheshwari and his co-founder Mohit Sankhala would load bags of bread on a bike and go door to door, reaching nearly 600 homes. “We told people we’ve built something new, try it,” he said. They pushed early users to post online, which slowly created demand beyond their immediate network.
By 2019, the bootstrapped business was doing about ₹3 lakh in monthly revenue. Then came the covid-19 pandemic. The team shrank, operations broke down and survival became the goal. “There were days when it was just me and one helper. One day manufacturing, one day delivering,” he said. By 2021, the company had barely a month of runway left.
As demand slowly returned, the company began scaling more deliberately. In 2022, The Health Factory raised a small amount of funding from Venture Garage and some angel investors. Within months of raising that capital, revenue surged, crossing ₹1 crore a month by early 2023. The following year, the bakery raised about $4.5 million from venture capital firm Peak XV and more angel investors.
What began from a simple question at the breakfast table had turned into a business. But more importantly, it uncovered a category that was waiting to be built from the ground up.
Loaf to lineup
While bread was the starting point, the company is now moving into adjacent categories. It has launched high-protein rusks and bite-sized ‘toasted pops’ in flavours such as chatpata masala and cinnamon. Then there are mini cakes, positioned as cleaner alternatives to traditional packaged cakes, which are loaded with refined flour, sugar and additives. A biscuits range is next, starting with digestive variants.
Instead of chasing breadth, the company is extending into categories that sit naturally next to bread in the consumer’s daily routine. It is following a tested strategy: Bakery products (biscuits, cakes, rusk, bread and other products) and salted snacks account for 97% of business for Britannia, the largest bread maker in the country, which has a market capitalization of about ₹1.4 trillion.
“We’ve built a strong anchor with bread. That’s what gets us into homes and builds recall. Once that trust is in place, you can start expanding. If it comes from us, there are no shortcuts. That’s the trust we’ve built,” said Maheshwari, adding that consumers are willing to pay a premium for that consistency.
That strategy mirrors a larger belief. Bread on its own can be a solid business, but the real opportunity lies in the broader packaged baked goods market, from rusks to biscuits to cakes. “If you execute well across these categories, you can build a very large company. Someone will build a new-age Britannia,” Rajan Anandan, managing director at Peak XV and an investor in The Health Factory, told Mint. He added that bread alone could soon become a ₹1,000 crore category for the company.
Early signals are encouraging. Repeat purchases are strong, a key metric for any food brand. “Customers who try the product keep coming back. That kind of stickiness is very important. If you don’t dominate one category, it’s hard to lead many. In bread, especially on quick commerce, the company is already emerging as a category leader. That gives it the right to expand,” said Anandan.
While Britannia Industries built its business on scale and low prices, The Health Factory is betting on premiumizing a daily staple. As incomes rise, consumers are steadily trading up to better-for-you options, even in everyday foods. “Premiumization is the single biggest trend in consumer brands today,” Anandan said. “The idea is to ride that shift.”
Betting on a perishable
Bread is not supposed to make for a great business. For decades, companies such as Britannia Industries and Modern Foods built scale not through fat margins, but through volume. The logic was simple: keep prices low, push distribution wide, and accept that a portion of your product will come back unsold.
Bread expires, and that single fact shapes everything. Unlike biscuits or packaged snacks, it has a brutally short life. A loaf sitting on a kirana shelf has just a few days to find a buyer. If it doesn’t, it travels back unsold, unsellable, and fully absorbed as a loss by the company. Premium, preservative-free bread is a tougher sell, with a shelf life of just three–five days compared to a week or so for standard packaged bread with preservatives. So, how does The Health Factory make the math work?
“In a premium bakery, raw material and packaging make up 30–35% of costs, and manufacturing another 10–15%, leaving a 50–60% gross margin before distribution. But logistics and 10–15% wastage quickly eat into that,” said Anubha Gupta of Vector Consulting Group. “Forecasting is a myth in this category. The only way to win is a supply chain that responds to real demand, using quick commerce as a live signal.”
That shift is critical. Quick commerce does not just move sales online, it creates new demand. For short shelf-life products such as preservative-free bread, consumers are unlikely to stock up. If it is not available when needed, the opportunity is lost. Experts say that in a category where overproduction leads to full write-offs, speed and demand visibility are not just advantages, they protect margins.
Nutritious. Really?
Through a nutritional lens, the shift to premium bread has merit. Bread is largely a source of carbohydrates, and adding protein does improve its profile. But experts caution against overstating the benefit.
“Adding protein can enhance satiety and help moderate blood sugar spikes, but it does not turn bread into a high-protein food,” warned Abhishree Goyal, a sports nutritionist and founder of Nuvana, a holistic healthcare company. “The impact depends on the quality and quantity of protein used.”
Price is the more immediate hurdle—bread today is not for the weak-walleted. A 400-gram loaf of wholewheat bread from Britannia Industries and Modern costs around ₹65. The Health Factory charges about the same price for a smaller, 350-gram loaf. The Health Factory’s multigrain bread is priced at ₹70 for 250 gms, while Modern multigrain bread costs ₹70 for 400 grams. That gap is meaningful in India’s mass market.
There is evidence that consumers are willing to pay more for healthier options. Vector Consulting’s Gupta points out that studies suggest an average premium of around 30%, going as high as 90% in some categories. “In food, that value is driven by three things: functional benefit, consistent taste and quality, and high availability. While health benefits play out over time, taste, quality, and availability are immediately noticeable, and far less forgiving. That’s why sustaining quality and availability is critical,” Gupta said.
But that customer willingness has limits. “The consumer will pay for real functional benefits, but the moment they feel like they’re paying for packaging or positioning rather than nutrition, they pull back,” said Gayatri Chona, founder of Phab, a protein bar brand.
This becomes a tightrope walk for brands. “With 80% of Indians being protein deficient, the category has a genuine health mandate, but that doesn’t give any brand a blank cheque on price. Accessibility is part of it. Brands that will win long-term are the ones that bring the price-to-nutrition ratio closer to parity with conventional options, not take it further,” Chona said.
Competition is also catching up. Britannia Industries has already begun expanding its range with protein and high-fibre breads, signalling that the incumbents are paying attention. In FY 2024-25, Britannia adopted a multifaceted strategy to enhance its position in the Brfead category. “Recognising the rising demand for protein and fibre rich diets, driven by increased awareness around ingredients, clean labels and mindful consumption, the company introduced differentiated offerings such as protein bread, high fibre bread and the better bread range,” stated its annual report for 2025.
But scale can be a constraint. Large companies have to rework manufacturing, distribution and product portfolios to accommodate shorter shelf lives, while also managing overlap with existing products.
For challengers such as The Baker’s Dozen and The Health Factory, speed is the real edge, say experts. Launching a new variant can be as simple as adding an SKU (stock keeping unit) and going live on quick commerce. In a category still taking shape, that agility does more than drive sales—it builds habit early.
Inside the company, that habit begins with the founder. He eats the bread every day, often as a classic toasted sandwich loaded with vegetables, butter, cheese and green chutney. It is a small ritual, but also a signal of how closely the product is monitored. People who know Maheshwari call him ‘obsessed’.
“When I was selling 10–11 loaves a day, I never imagined this. Now it’s 4 million,” said Maheshwari. “You just have to make your own journey.”
- ₹65: Price of a 350-gram loaf of The Health Factory’s bread. It’s not a product for those who don’t have two coins to rub together.
- 3-5 days: Shelf life of premium, preservative-free bread. The other kind lasts about a week. Bread has to be discarded after its expiry date.
- ₹1.4 trillion: Market capitalization of Britannia, the largest bread maker in the country. Bakery products and salted snacks account for 97% of the company’s business.