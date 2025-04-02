The hottest denim brand of the ’00s turns to hip-hop for its resurrection
SummaryTrue Religion’s distinctive, $400 jeans were everywhere in 2005, with billboard and magazine campaigns featuring blonde, tanned and toned models standing in wild prairies. Twenty years and two bankruptcies later, True Religion and its ads look very different.
True Religion’s distinctive, $400 jeans were everywhere in 2005: in paparazzi shots of early reality stars Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson, lyrics of “My Humps" by the Black Eyed Peas, the windows of a new flagship store in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and billboard and magazine campaigns featuring blonde, tanned and toned models standing in wild prairies.