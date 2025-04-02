The hottest denim brand of the ’00s turns to hip-hop for its resurrection

True Religion’s distinctive, $400 jeans were everywhere in 2005: in paparazzi shots of early reality stars Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson, lyrics of “My Humps" by the Black Eyed Peas, the windows of a new flagship store in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and billboard and magazine campaigns featuring blonde, tanned and toned models standing in wild prairies.

Twenty years and two bankruptcies later, True Religion and its ads look very different.

The brand’s jeans still feature the thick stitching and horseshoe logo that made it famous, but cost much less than $400. The illusion of exclusivity no longer figures in its business operations. And the blonde models have been replaced by predominantly Black and Latina hip-hop artists, a group that continued to evangelize True Religion after other celebrities had moved on and the company fell into financial trouble.

True Religion’s newest video and social media ads star Sexyy Red, a 26-year-old rapper and singer from St. Louis, Mo., as part of the brand’s ongoing, celebrity-starring campaign “Own Your True." They follow similar ads in February with pop star Anitta and a holiday push with Megan Thee Stallion.

“This ongoing back-and-forth love with that community is real, it’s genuine, and it’s long-lasting and consistent since 2002," said Kristen D’Arcy, True Religion’s chief marketing officer since 2023.

Add True Religion to the list of brands that made their fortunes in the malls, magazines and teenage soap operas of the late 1990s and early 2000s, faded and lately stirred again as low-slung baggy pants, choker necklaces and crop tops resurface in the wardrobes of consumers born after the era they’re referencing.

Juicy Couture of bejewelled sweatpants fame last month unveiled a partnership with Crocs, for example, while brand management firm WSG last July said it was acquiring Von Dutch from French footwear company Groupe Royer.

The trend has coincided with a corporate push from some established retailers to reassess what their customers really want in 2025. The once-struggling Gap expanded its offering beyond casual clothes made for everybody to include trend-driven collaborations. Abercrombie & Fitch, meanwhile, stopped trying to capture the hearts of teenagers and began serving older customers needing to dress for bachelorette parties, weddings and workout classes.

True Religion has in some ways gone even further in redrawing the portrait of its target customer. Like many of its competitors in the early 00s, it once coveted the affluent in-crowds of Beverly Hills and Manhattan that were overwhelmingly white. Since it re-emerged from its latest bankruptcy in 2020 it’s been targeting Black, Hispanic and white consumers with a household income of $65,000, selling jeans for about $79 (around $49 in 2005’s money), and offering a greater variety of lower-cost items such as jewelry and pet accessories.

Widening the audience and assortment while dropping prices has been critical to increasing True Religion’s revenue, said D’Arcy, the CMO. The company said it expects to bring in more than $450 million in 2025, double the revenue it generated in 2021, and is aiming to hit $1 billion in the next three to five years, more than twice its peak in 2011.

That goal is despite concerns in the retail industry that consumers may soon be significantly pulling back spending. Retailers including JD Sports, Urban Outfitters and Macy’s carry True Religion clothes, but roughly 50% of the brand’s total sales now come from its own e-commerce operations, up from 35% three years ago.

True Religion has increased its marketing budget to 10% of revenue from 3% in the past five years to hasten revenue growth.

“You take the consumer research and you realize that our target loves and is inspired by hip-hop and rap," D’Arcy said. “And no matter who you’re talking to, it’s the number one music genre in the U.S."

Keeping the faith

D’Arcy, who worked in e-commerce and marketing roles at beauty and fragrance seller Coty and clothes retailers American Eagle and PacSun, was the first person in True Religion’s 23-year-history to take on the CMO title. Marketing had previously been handled by a marketing director.

D’Arcy arrived at the behest of Michael Buckley, the company’s president between 2006 and 2010, who returned in 2019 as CEO to resuscitate the brand with the new target audience in mind after a tumultuous decade.

The hard years included fallout from the Great Recession, which took a toll on a company that relied on selling premium denim, analysts said. The macroeconomic problem was compounded by the rise of cheaper mainstream fashion around the same time. True Religion’s clothes began to lose their distinctive elements, such as thick stitching and Buddha logo motifs. Sales declined, the stock price tumbled and, four years after a sale to private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners in 2013, True Religion filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017.

It filed again in April 2020, saying it couldn’t afford to wait out market instability caused by the pandemic shutdowns, and re-emerged in October that year. Private equity firm Acon Investments and SB360 Capital Partners, a retail investment fund chaired by American Eagle’s CEO Jay Schottenstein, acquired True Religion in January of this year for an undisclosed price.

Rappers and hip-hop artists stayed loyal to the brand throughout the tumult. 2 Chainz in 2011 released a mixtape named “T.R.U. REALigion" and Chief Keef the following year came out with the song “True Religion Fein." Jordyn Woods, 50 Cent and Justine Skye also kept the brand alive in their lyrics and wardrobes during the brand’s tricky 2010s.

Mainstream brands are often relatively slow to tap into hip-hop culture, despite its meteoric popularity, said John Wright, a cultural strategist and the writer of Snobhop, a Substack newsletter that covers the intersection of hip-hop and advertising.

“You’ll see a lot that brands will realize that hip-hop is really embracing their product, but maybe that wasn’t the customer they intended to go for, so they don’t pursue it," Wright said. “But you see time and time again that when brands finally service this demographic, they end up reaching a new level of success."