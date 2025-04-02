The hottest denim brand of the ’00s turns to hip-hop for its resurrection

True Religion has in some ways gone even further in redrawing the portrait of its target customer. Like many of its competitors in the early 00s, it once coveted the affluent in-crowds of Beverly Hills and Manhattan that were overwhelmingly white. Since it re-emerged from its latest bankruptcy in 2020 it’s been targeting Black, Hispanic and white consumers with a household income of $65,000, selling jeans for about $79 (around $49 in 2005’s money), and offering a greater variety of lower-cost items such as jewelry and pet accessories.