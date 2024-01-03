The Hottest Property in Gold Mining Is Copper
SummaryFrom central Mexico to the Australian Outback, gold producers led by Newmont and Barrick Gold are raising bets on copper through deals and other investments to gain more influence over the commodity considered vital to the global energy transition.
ADELAIDE, Australia—Gold miners recently celebrated the precious metal fetching its highest price ever. They are reinvesting much of that windfall in copper.
