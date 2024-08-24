"Hyundai has a high capacity utilization rate in the Indian market, and is currently looking to add another plant in the short term as it prepares for future competition, but it simultaneously needs to invest in new products. Their global brand recognition, coupled with feature-rich and well-designed vehicles, gives them an edge in the market. It's time for them to double down their investments now as they face growing competition from Tata Motors and Mahindra, both of which are aggressively expanding their portfolios," noted Gaurav Vangaal, an analyst at S&P Global Mobility.