The indomitable, fighting spirit of Ratan Tata

Riding with Ratan in his Ferrari California one rainy Sunday in August 2009 was an experience I won’t forget. He politely requests me to bring the floor mats from my car. The California has its own floor mats but for Ratan even those are too good to soil with my wet feet! He blips the throttle to hear the wonderful growl from the V8 motor and indulges in short burts of acceleration down Marine Drive grinning with child-like glee. What struck me is how completely at ease Ratan was in the California merrily playing with all the setting on the complex steering wheel and shuffling through menus on the infotainment system. After flying planes and helicopters, the cockpit of a Ferrari must seem fairly simple! And this was a man who loves technology and absorbs it like a sponge. He could talk about engines, ride and handling, interior packaging or any facet of a car with ease.