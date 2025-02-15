The inside story of how Altman and Musk went from friends to bitter enemies
Keach Hagey , Berber Jin , Dana Mattioli , Josh Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 15 Feb 2025, 01:51 PM IST
SummaryThe two tech titans are in the meanest fight in business. The stakes couldn’t be higher.
On the first full day of the second Trump presidency, Elon Musk was in the White House complex when he got word that his nemesis was about to hold a press conference with the president. He turned on the television and watched as OpenAI’s chief executive, Sam Altman, and a beaming Donald Trump touted a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure called Stargate.
