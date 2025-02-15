The inside story of how Altman and Musk went from friends to bitter enemies

Altman’s time leading Y Combinator—from 2014 to 2019—put him at the epicenter of power in Silicon Valley. He became known as a fixer with an unrivaled Rolodex who could call in favors for the startups he invested in, or punish investors who crossed them. His special talent was raising money, which he would do by arriving in his signature uniform of jeans and sneakers, curl his small frame up cross-legged in a conference room chair, and unspool a vision so grandiose, compelling and earnest that it often seemed like investors were powerless to keep from funding his projects.