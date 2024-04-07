The inside tale of Tesla’s fall to earth
Rebecca Elliott , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 07 Apr 2024, 09:27 AM IST
SummarySales are dropping. It’s cutting prices. And its latest big bets have yet to pan out. Can the world’s most valuable carmaker get its mojo back?
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has spent years trying to build the automaker of the future. It’s the electric-car company of the present that’s now giving him trouble.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less