The latest in the ride-booking and delivery wars: More ads in your apps

Get ready for more ads when ordering a ride or food. The battle for your eyeballs is the latest front in the ride-booking and delivery wars.

Promotions are increasingly popping up on the Uber Eats app, tablets inside Lyft vehicles and Instacart-sponsored smart shopping carts.

The companies are leaning into the higher margins of advertising as the push to become profitable has intensified.

Not every customer has embraced it.

“I’m annoyed by the ads," said Rakhee Mehta, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who depends on ride-booking services when she travels the world for her wellness business. “The minute you book the car, some ad or the other will pop up," she said.

Uber expects to reach more than $1 billion in ad revenue this year. Ads made up more than 20% of Instacart’s revenue in 2023.

Armed with data on where people go and what they eat, the companies are pitching their platforms to advertisers as a great way to reach a captive audience. They are also trying to find the right balance between expanding ad revenue and scaring off consumers.

Uber riders look at the app for two minutes during the average 20-minute ride, said Mark Grether, the company’s vice president of advertising.

“That is a lot of time compared with when you might blink and are onto the next thing on social media," he said.

Personalized ads

Uber is trying to personalize content based on users’ trip data. It targeted people who took rides to and from the 2023 U.S. Open with ads for Lacoste tennis apparel.

Uber and Lyft say people are receptive to their ads because they are between tasks during rides. And customers who engage in ads while they wait for rides to arrive are less likely to cancel, the companies say.

The companies also know that their customers don’t enjoy being bombarded by ads. To try to avoid alienating users, Uber is showing riders one ad a trip and Lyft is capping that number at two.

While the ride-booking apps will show ads ranging from credit cards to clothes, DoorDash and Instacart are mainly sticking with content related to their restaurant and grocery offerings.

“I’m trying to feed my family of five, and you’re putting a credit card in front of me?" said Toby Espinosa, DoorDash’s vice president of ads. “That doesn’t make sense."

DoorDash is treading more carefully than its peers. It only makes money when ads lead to purchases rather than clicks. That method is an incentive for the company to personalize ads based on each user’s buying habits so they are more likely to lead to orders.

DoorDash says it won’t let ads affect what shows up at the top of searches.

“The problem with that is that the worst merchants would pay more, and that would lead to a degraded experience," Espinosa said. The company is also factoring in metrics such as ratings while deciding which restaurants to promote.

Ads that didn’t work

The companies are still learning what works. Uber experimented with push alerts when it began rolling out ads. Users were annoyed.

“Uber has ads in its notifications now. At 9 am no less!" one user posted on X, with a screenshot of an Uber push-alert ad for Peloton. Others took to Reddit to ask how they could turn off the alerts.

Uber shelved the test in under 24 hours.

“This test isn’t reflective of consumers’ experience with ads on our platform to date—nor will it be in the future," an Uber spokeswoman said.

Ali Miller, Instacart’s vice president of ad products, said: “There are many experiments that die on the vine."

Her team tried pushing products by showcasing different scenarios to consumers—such as snacks for movie night—and users didn’t respond well.

Ads that worked

One type of ad users do enjoy: Hollywood trailers.

Universal Pictures took over the Lyft app in November to promote its movie “Trolls Band Together." Instead of seeing cars on the app, riders saw the Trolls characters Tiny Diamond and Poppy. Lyft replaced its usual arrival prompt for drivers to say, “Your Troll is arriving soon."

Movie trailers run within apps and on tablets fitted in front of passengers’ seats in Ubers and Lyfts. Drivers with Lyft tablets earn a nominal amount per ad and higher tips as the screens display personal information—such as the driver’s favorite sport—in addition to letting riders control the music in the car, said Zach Greenberger, Lyft’s chief business officer.

Lyft said active drivers can earn $25 a month from tablet ads and about $100 a month when they display ads on the top of their cars.

“Every dollar helps," said Sergio Avedian, a Los Angeles driver and columnist for the Rideshare Guy blog for drivers.

The companies are taking what they know about what we buy and where we go and using it to train artificial intelligence to pick and promote products.

Instacart is using generative AI to understand what people might be cooking based on what is in their baskets. If the app deciphers that a user is preparing to cook Thai curry, it might recommend certain spices and coconut milk. Some of the recommendations might be sponsored.

Instacart is separately testing smart carts in grocery stores. Customers can scan and pay for items through a touch screen fitted on the cart instead of waiting to check out.

The screen currently runs traditional ads, but the company envisions a future in which it can make real-time suggestions based on what people are buying and where they are in the store.

“It is all about how specific you can get," said Instacart’s Miller.

Some consumers don’t mind promos, particularly when it saves them money.

Maria Fernandez, a university student in San Francisco, has ordered discounted food, groceries and rides through app ads.

“Whether you’re shopping on Amazon or scrolling through Instagram, which platform is ads-free these days?" Fernandez said.

Eric Bellman contributed to this article.

