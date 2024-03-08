The latest in the ride-booking and delivery wars: More ads in your apps
Preetika Rana , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Mar 2024, 04:22 PM IST
SummaryUber, Lyft and Instacart are testing different ways to show high-margin ads to a captive audience. Customers have noticed.
Get ready for more ads when ordering a ride or food. The battle for your eyeballs is the latest front in the ride-booking and delivery wars.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less