The Leader Within: Nurturing the next generation

The role of leadership has undergone a significant transformation in today’s evolving professional landscape. With the rise of platforms like LinkedIn, leaders are increasingly vocal, sharing insights on key issues and organizational developments, making their presence more visible and their messaging more accessible. Yet, despite this visibility, a disconnect persists. While leaders may appear more approachable online, their presence can still feel distant or intimidating at the workplace.

This sentiment is echoed in the Global Leadership Forecast 2025, which reports that trust in senior leaders remains low at 32%, while trust in immediate managers has declined sharply - from 46% in 2022 to 29% in 2024.

To bridge this growing gap,Priyank Parakh, Director - HR, Haleon, emphasizes that leadership is most effective when it is physically visible, approachable, and emotionally connected—qualities that foster trust, inclusion, and long-term engagement across all levels of the organization. “In a fast-growing organization like ours, we should focus on creating open and honest two-way interactions, not just through formal channels, but also in more personal, informal settings. These moments allow for real dialogue, active listening, and genuine bonds beyond hierarchy or function,” he says.

Echoing a similar sentiment,Rajiv Nair, CHRO, Ramco Systems, notes that leaders need to just show up. He underscores the importance of being physically present where the work happens, rather than relying solely on calls or meetings. “Never lose sight of the fact that people want to feel respected, heard, and valued,” he says.

Speaking to Livemint, Rajiv tells that for him, being reachable, whether it’s replying to a message, joining a coffee or lunch, or simply admitting ‘I don’t know’, builds trust faster than any formal plan.

Nurturing the next-generation of future leaders Trust remains a foundational pillar of leadership. But nurturing the next generation of leaders is becoming increasingly difficult. The job market is uncertain. Gen Z’s priorities and purpose-driven mindset are constantly evolving. This shift is reflected in Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z & Millennial Survey. Only 6% of Gen Z see entering senior leadership as their main career goal. That marks a fundamental change in ambition and highlights a growing disconnect between leadership development efforts and Gen Z’s expectations.

Ruchira Bhardwaj, Joint President & CHRO, Kotak Life, believes that this gap must be addressed early. “Leadership should not be reserved for a select few. It’s a muscle we start building early. Teams need to be intentionally cross-functional and cross-level, ensuring that younger employees work alongside experienced leaders while contributing meaningfully to strategic priorities. This creates visibility, builds confidence, and reinforces that leadership is not about hierarchy, it’s about accountability, influence, and impact,” she says.

She feels that the goal isn’t to prepare the next generation someday, but to help them believe it’s possible—and worth striving for—today.

Bridging the gap between leadership and next-generation However, many organizations still struggle to bridge the gap between intent and perception. While leadership development may be a stated priority, younger employees don’t always feel the impact. A Forbes study revealed that although 90% of executives believe they are developing strong leaders, 68% of Gen Z disagree, highlighting a clear perception gap.

Recognizing this challenge,Sakshi Khosla, Head of People, CBRE India, also emphasizes that nurturing future leaders must be a top strategic priority. She highlights the importance of initiatives like Future Leadership, which identifies high-potential talent early in their careers and places them on accelerated development tracks.

Speaking to Livemint, she says, “This learning cultivates mutual growth and respect across generations. In terms of accessibility, we are continuously committed to demystifying leadership by sharing a transparent growth path and celebrating the success stories of those who have grown organically within our system.”

Adding to this perspective,Anuradha Zingade, CHRO, Metal Power, highlights the importance of flatter organizational structures in bridging this gap. She believes that while many Gen Z employees prefer to begin as individual contributors, those who show leadership potential should be identified early and nurtured from the start.

She further adds, “Nurturing the next generation starts right at onboarding, with clear communication of roles and expectations, and continues through structured touchpoints, such as monthly leadership connections, allowing new employees to engage directly and candidly with senior leaders.”

Driving employee’s trust through transparent leadership Employee engagement becomes a critical component of the empowered leadership culture. Harvard Business Review reports that transparent cultures are 2.3× more likely to foster engaged teams, while low transparency leads to a 42% drop in job satisfaction.

Furthering the same thought, Khosla adds that the leadership team should not only be visible and approachable but also emotionally connected to every employee. “In our rapidly expanding organization, this isn't a passive outcome, it demands a deliberate, multi-faceted approach that transcends traditional hierarchical communication in favour of more personal and frequent interactions.”

She highlights the importance of cultivating transparency between leadership and employees through regular town halls and connect sessions, which empower employees to engage directly with senior leaders.

“When leaders communicate the tangible changes made based on employee suggestions, it builds credibility and reinforces that every voice is valued. These consistent engagements are precisely what bridge the gap, ensuring our leadership feels present, approachable, and genuinely connected to every individual across our diverse and growing workforce,” she concludes.