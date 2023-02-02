The Lego approach to building the world’s biggest projects
99% of big projects go wrong. The economist who spent decades studying them has some advice for getting them right: Think slow, act fast and build brick by tiny plastic brick
One way to learn how the world’s biggest building projects work—or don’t—is to start with some of the smallest building blocks: Legos.
