The Man Preparing for a Berkshire Hathaway Without Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway’s future chief executive officer is no Warren Buffett. Fortunately for Greg Abel, he doesn’t have to be.

Buffett, the 93-year-old chairman and CEO, unwrapped one of corporate America’s longest-running mysteries in 2021 when he confirmed that Abel was his pick to succeed him in the role as CEO.

Abel, now 61, is currently in charge of all of Berkshire’s noninsurance businesses, which range from building materials to chemicals, footwear and candy. Berkshire even owns one of North America’s largest railroads.

“Greg will be more successful than I have been, and if I said otherwise, my nose would grow," Buffett said recently.

Buffett shows no inclination to step aside. But the death last month of Charlie Munger, his longtime business partner, has put a spotlight on what happens to the eighth most valuable U.S. company when the man who built and held it all together for decades—Buffett himself—is no longer there.

After all, it is the wit and showmanship of Buffett that draws tens of thousands of people to the annual meetings. And it is his personal reputation as an astute investor that opens doors to unusually lucrative deals.

“Berkshire is changing," Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan said. “The last 50 years were about Berkshire’s unique characteristics and Berkshire as an investment company. For the next 50 it will be more as an operating company driving efficiencies and earnings growth."

Abel, unlike his boss, avoids the spotlight, and it is a safe bet he won’t appear on as many TV shows as Buffett, whose credits include “All My Children" and “The Office." But he is expected to be more of a hands-on manager of the Berkshire companies, a turnabout from his famously hands-off boss.

Buffett is Berkshire’s CEO, chairman and investment chief. When he exits, those duties will be split between several individuals, including Abel. Two other deputies, the money managers Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, are expected to run the massive investment portfolio once Buffett leaves the job. And Buffett has made it known that his son Howard will someday be nonexecutive chairman.

Abel is based in Des Moines, Iowa, a couple of hours by car from Berkshire headquarters in Omaha, Neb. Born and raised in the Canadian Prairies, he showed from his days as a young accountant that he could read and relate to people as well as he could balance sheets.

“He’s still a numbers guy and understands the language of business as well as anyone," said Ron Olson, a longtime Berkshire director and a partner at Munger Tolles & Olson, the law firm co-founded by Munger. “But he loves to learn."

Abel was about 30 when he left PricewaterhouseCoopers’s San Francisco office in the early 1990s to join one of his clients, an Omaha power-producing company called CalEnergy. The CEO, David Sokol, had grown up in Omaha. So had Walter Scott, CalEnergy’s biggest shareholder.

A few years later, CalEnergy bought Northern Electric in England. Sokol shipped Abel across the Atlantic to manage the new acquisition.

On a visit there to check in on his lieutenant, Sokol hopped into the car sent to pick him up at the Newcastle airport. On the drive in, the company driver gushed about Abel, saying it seemed as though the Canadian executive had spent his entire career in northeastern England. “How many guys like Mr. Abel do you have?"

Sokol had to smile. “He’s one of a kind," he said.

By 1999, Abel was back in the U.S. and was president of the company, now called MidAmerican Energy and based in Des Moines. The shareholder Scott, a lifelong friend of Buffett’s and a Berkshire board member, asked the Berkshire CEO if he would consider investing.

Buffett put up about $2 billion in stock, preferred shares and fixed-income securities, and came away from the deal with a roughly 75% stake.

Soon, Abel’s name was appearing alongside Sokol’s in Buffett’s annual letters. In his 2002 letter, Buffett paid them both the ultimate compliment. “They are dealmakers, and they are managers," he wrote. (Scott died in 2021.)

Berkshire’s takeover would give the company, later renamed Berkshire Hathaway Energy, more than just the Buffett seal of approval. Whereas publicly traded utilities were often expected to return more than half of earnings to shareholders in the form of stock dividends, Buffett had long argued that his companies would be better served putting that money to work in its businesses, or toward buying new ones.

And that is exactly what Sokol and Abel did. Berkshire Hathaway Energy has spent about $24 billion in acquisitions and another $94 billion in capital investments since the early 2000s, Shanahan calculates. “They’ve been able to retain earnings, and that is unique to Berkshire," he said.

Buffett Kremlinologists thought Sokol might be the person to eventually take over from Buffett as CEO. But Sokol resigned in 2011 after a controversy over his personal trades. He said his departure had nothing to do with the trading. The Securities and Exchange Commission later informed Sokol that it wouldn’t take action against him.

Berkshire watchers began homing in on Abel after Buffett promoted him in 2018, putting him in charge of the noninsurance operations and making him a vice chairman and a board member. Then, at the 2021 annual meeting, Munger let the news slip with a comment assuring shareholders that Abel would maintain the company’s unique culture.

It isn’t clear if corporate chieftains will be as eager to deal with Abel as they were with Buffett. And when Buffett is no longer guiding the company, shareholders might feel empowered to press for changes, like paying a dividend or selling certain businesses.

Meanwhile, Abel’s hands are full.

Olson, the Berkshire director, said Buffett had tasked Abel with managing the company’s continuing dispute with the truck-stop mogul Jimmy Haslam.

Haslam had agreed to sell Pilot Travel Centers to Berkshire in several stages. Berkshire and the Haslams are now fighting in a Delaware court to determine how much Berkshire will have to pay for the 20% of PTC it doesn’t already own.

When the deal was hatched, Abel sent a text to Kyle Krause, a close friend in Des Moines. Krause’s company, the convenience-store chain Kum & Go, is a competitor of sorts to PTC and Abel sat on its board. “Kyle, I gotta resign," he wrote, Krause recalls. “Have a conflict."

Olson said he is confident Abel is a match for the CEO job. “He’s no Warren Buffett," Olson said. “But neither is anyone else."

Mark Oman, a retired Wells Fargo executive who met Abel through mutual friends, said he can often be spotted around his home city—at the Iowa State Fair, a favorite dive bar, or at his son’s hockey games, where he is an assistant coach.

That is, if you recognized him. “Greg tries to keep a low profile," Oman said.