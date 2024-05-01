The mystery of Good Glamm’s global gambit
Summary
- The Good Glamm group is looking to go public. But before that, it needs to speed up its growth and achieve profitability. Expanding overseas, the company believes, will help it hit these milestones. While the company has made some super smart moves, there are problems simmering in the background.
Mumbai/New Delhi: When Darpan Sanghvi flew to New York for a big-bang joint venture with tennis star Serena Williams early last month, he was all smiles. Sanghvi, founder and CEO of the content-to-commerce Good Glamm Group, appeared to have pulled off a coup by roping in the retired tennis star as a JV partner for the ‘Wyn’ brand. He believes the US will play a big part in the company’s future, one that he hopes will be profitable, and one in which Williams will have a key role thanks to her name and fame.
Wyn Beauty, with its range of products for the face, lips and eyes, has debuted in 685 stores of Good Glamm’s US distributor, beauty chain Ulta. The products, priced between $20 and $30, are vying with other popular celebrity-backed brands such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics.
Back home in India, however, news of Good Glamm’s expansion had ruffled some feathers. Several founders and investors, whose companies had been acquired by Good Glamm back in 2021, were seething over their unpaid dues. Why was the group spending money in a highly competitive foreign market when it had contractual obligations to fulfil, they asked. Some of them have since filed default notices against the Good Glamm Group and a legal tussle has begun.