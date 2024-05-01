The mystery of Good Glamm’s global gambit

The market, however, is sceptical. Most brands that have gone international have done so with a war chest. Good Glamm doesn’t have one. “The deal with Serena is super smart for Good Glamm. It gives them credibility and with Ulta they get good distribution," said Zia Patel, who has worked with several large Indian brands and is the brand strategy director at Ochre Brands in the UK. But Ulta also has more than 25,000 products from over 6,000 brands, including its own label. Retailing is also a hard way to earn money, said Patel.