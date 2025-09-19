The mystery of Nvidia’s underperforming stock

The market for GPUs, however, may not be as strong as it once was. Bespoke notes that the cost to rent GPU’s has been declining, and a look at the Silicon Data H100 Rental Index, which tracks the hourly cost of renting a graphics processing unit, suggests that is accurate. The index climbed to $2.89 an hour in mid-April, but was down to $2.41 one month later, before slipping to $2.15 on Thursday.